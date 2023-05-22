Augustana Director of Athletics Mike Zapolski has announced the hiring of Jordan Tice as the College’s fourth women’s lacrosse coach, according to a news release.
“I look forward to working closely with Jordan to help improve the level of competitiveness of
the Augustana women’s lacrosse program,” stated Zapolski. “Jordan is a strong advocate for the
sport of lacrosse, and her ties to the Chicagoland area and Midwest region will help bolster our
recruiting efforts.”
Tice comes to Augustana after serving as the head coach of Monmouth College. As head coach,
she handled all areas of player advancement, weight training, practice planning, and game
scouting. She managed the team’s social media channels and provided academic support to
help her student-athletes excel on and off the field. Prior to her stint at Monmouth, she
assisted as the defensive coordinator at North Central for two seasons, serving as the primary
goalie coach while also having a heavy hand in recruiting. Tice recently earned her master’s
degree at North Central in Sports Leadership.
Tice secured her bachelor’s degree in history and international relations at Goucher College,
where she competed in women’s lacrosse for four years at the NCAA DIII level. During her
career, she was named to the Goucher All-Decade Team for defense and started 50 games over
her four-year tenure. She finished with 10 goals and 12 assists from the defensive side and
closed out her senior season with 16 ground balls, seven caused turnovers, and five draw
controls.
“I am incredibly thankful to Mike Zapolski for this opportunity and to the women in this
program for welcoming me with open arms,” Tice said. “I am really looking forward to hitting
the ground running with recruiting this summer and bring in a new era for Augustana’s
women’s lacrosse team. Go Vikings!”
Tice also has experience coaching at the club level, having spent time with both Lakeshore Lacrosse and East Ave Lacrosse. She will be working with True Lacrosse this summer.
Her duties with the Augustana program will begin immediately.