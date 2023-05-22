Augustana Director of Athletics Mike Zapolski has announced the hiring of Jordan Tice as the College’s fourth women’s lacrosse coach, according to a news release.

“I look forward to working closely with Jordan to help improve the level of competitiveness of

the Augustana women’s lacrosse program,” stated Zapolski. “Jordan is a strong advocate for the

sport of lacrosse, and her ties to the Chicagoland area and Midwest region will help bolster our

recruiting efforts.”

Tice comes to Augustana after serving as the head coach of Monmouth College. As head coach,

she handled all areas of player advancement, weight training, practice planning, and game

scouting. She managed the team’s social media channels and provided academic support to

help her student-athletes excel on and off the field. Prior to her stint at Monmouth, she

assisted as the defensive coordinator at North Central for two seasons, serving as the primary

goalie coach while also having a heavy hand in recruiting. Tice recently earned her master’s

degree at North Central in Sports Leadership.

Tice secured her bachelor’s degree in history and international relations at Goucher College,

where she competed in women’s lacrosse for four years at the NCAA DIII level. During her

career, she was named to the Goucher All-Decade Team for defense and started 50 games over

her four-year tenure. She finished with 10 goals and 12 assists from the defensive side and

closed out her senior season with 16 ground balls, seven caused turnovers, and five draw

controls.

“I am incredibly thankful to Mike Zapolski for this opportunity and to the women in this

program for welcoming me with open arms,” Tice said. “I am really looking forward to hitting

the ground running with recruiting this summer and bring in a new era for Augustana’s

women’s lacrosse team. Go Vikings!”

Tice also has experience coaching at the club level, having spent time with both Lakeshore Lacrosse and East Ave Lacrosse. She will be working with True Lacrosse this summer.

Her duties with the Augustana program will begin immediately.