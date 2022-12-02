AMES, IOWA — Head Coach Matt Campbell is looking for a new leader for the Iowa State Cyclones offense. On Friday, Campbell announced that offensive coordinator Tom Manning will not return to Ames in 2023. Campbell also announced that football strength and conditioning director Dave Andrews won’t be back in 2023, either.

Manning served as the offensive coordinator in Ames from 2016-2017 and again since 2019. The Cyclones ranked 114th in the nation in scoring offense in 2022, averaging just over 20 points per game. The Cyclones finished the season with a 4-8 record after a loss to TCU last Saturday.

“Decisions such as these are never easy because of the impact they have on the lives of individuals and their families, however, in order for us to move the program forward, I felt it necessary to make these changes at this time.” Campbell said in a statement released by ISU Athletics, “Tom and Dave are tremendous men who have had a hand in our success over the last few years, and we wish them and their families all the best in the future.”

Dave Andrews has served at the director of strength and conditioning for the Cyclones for the last three seasons.

Nate Scheelhaase has been named interim offensive coordinator.