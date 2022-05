Four Iowa State football players heard their names announced during NFL Draft weekend — including the very last pick — but several more Cyclones got the call as undrafted free agents.

Iowa State announced a number of signings shortly after the final round concluded.

Here is the list so far:

Mike Rose to the Kansas City Chiefs

To K.C.‼️



Mike Rose is heading to the @Chiefs!



— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 30, 2022

Andrew Mevis to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Chase Allen to the Chicago Bears

BEAR DOWN!!@Dr_ChaseAllen is off to the Windy City!



ISU ➡️ CHI



— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 30, 2022

Jake Hummel to the Los Angeles Rams

Derek Schweiger to the New Orleans Saints