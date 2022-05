Not every Hawkeye in the mix to hear their name called at the NFL Draft got their wish — just Tyler Linderbaum and Dane Belton — but calls from NFL teams came nonetheless.

Iowa announced a number of undrafted free agent signings shortly after the final round concluded with “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Here is the list so far, followed by the highlight videos the Hawkeyes put together for each player:

Zach VanValkenburg to the Las Vegas Raiders

Caleb Shudak to the Tennessee Titans

Tyler Goodson to the Green Bay Packers

Jack Koerner to the New Orleans Saints

Matt Hankins to the Atlanta Falcons