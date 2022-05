Three Illinois football players heard their names announced during NFL Draft weekend, and several more Fighting Illini got the call as undrafted free agents.

Illinois announced a number of signings shortly after the final round concluded with “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Here is the list so far:

Khalan Tolson to the Carolina Panthers

James McCourt to the Los Angeles Chargers

Brandon Peters to the Los Angeles Chargers

Jake Hansen to the Houston Texans

Tony Adams to the New York Jets

Owen Carney Jr. to the Miami Dolphins

Roderick Perry II to the Cleveland Browns