Multiple reports emerged Thursday about a potential blockbuster crossover event that felt right at home in Hollywood: USC and UCLA might join the Big Ten Conference by 2024.
The home of the Hawkeyes and Illini could add some Trojans and Bruins from the Pac-12, according to an initial report by Jon Wilner later confirmed by The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach and Bruce Feldman.
While Wilner clarified the move “has not been finalized,” neither had Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC when word of that merger leaked. Time will tell if this story sticks to the same script.
Not lost among Hawkeyes fans in the social media chaos was a big-time recruit choosing Iowa shortly after the announcement. Who knows, maybe a potential trip to Los Angeles sealed the deal for Kadyn Proctor.
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.