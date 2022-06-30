Multiple reports emerged Thursday about a potential blockbuster crossover event that felt right at home in Hollywood: USC and UCLA might join the Big Ten Conference by 2024.

The home of the Hawkeyes and Illini could add some Trojans and Bruins from the Pac-12, according to an initial report by Jon Wilner later confirmed by The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach and Bruce Feldman.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

While Wilner clarified the move “has not been finalized,” neither had Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC when word of that merger leaked. Time will tell if this story sticks to the same script.

But if they stick with "geographical" divisions, the #Hawkeyes are 3-7 against USC and 3-6 vs. UCLA all-time. Big Ten West, indeed. — Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) June 30, 2022

Not lost among Hawkeyes fans in the social media chaos was a big-time recruit choosing Iowa shortly after the announcement. Who knows, maybe a potential trip to Los Angeles sealed the deal for Kadyn Proctor.

Been a long time coming, the wait is over. Hawkeye Nation you got my everything from the first day I get there. Let’s work 🙏🏾💕 I’m Home pic.twitter.com/nwYgCnSMFi — Kadyn Proctor (KP) (@KadynProctor1) June 30, 2022

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.