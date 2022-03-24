Kirk Ferentz met the media Wednesday in the wake of Hawkeyes Pro Day and as spring football gets under way.

“It is the next phase on our calendar. And really gets down to 15 opportunities of work with helmets on. We don’t get many opportunities during the course of the season, or the course of the calendar year,” Ferentz said. “Probably the biggest, toughest part about it is being out there, not seeing some similar faces, some of the guys that were working on Monday [at Pro Day] aren’t out there now. It’s college football, that’s high school football. And it’s part of I think what keeps us interesting, just a chance to see who is going to step up and fill those roles.”

The Moon Family Head Football Coach also discussed the changes to the coaching staff, the offensive line, replacing All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and, of course, quarterbacks. Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla both started at times last season, and both saw action in the Citrus Bowl.

“I think we’ve got two guys capable of playing. They gave us a sneak preview, if you will, in the bowl game,” Ferentz said. “But can you do it over 12 weeks now? And same thing with the line. Can we tighten things up and be not only holding our own, but getting an edge on the opponent. Those types of things, there’s what we’ll have to do if we want a good offensive football team.”

And as far as that depth chart?

“I told our players it doesn’t really mean anything, doesn’t really mean anything until September,” Ferentz said. “It will be a fluid process. We’ll be interested in seeing who does what and what they do with the opportunities in front of them.”

Watch the entire news conference here:

Ferentz and his staff will host a coaches clinic Friday and Saturday.