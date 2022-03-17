The Iowa Hawkeyes (27-9) and Richmond Spiders (24-12) will face each other on the basketball court for the first time Thursday at 2:10 p.m. in the KeyBank Center of Buffalo, New York.

But if you want to watch the game, you’ll need to find truTV. If you’re an “Impossible Jokers” fan, that won’t be a problem. Otherwise, this is the time of year for everyone else to put the station back in their rotation.

Here is where to find the Hawkeyes game on truTV:

Mediacom: 45 or 769 for HD

DIRECTV: 246 in HD

DISH Network: 242 or 9430 for HD

AT&T Uverse: 164 or 1164 for HD

You can also catch several games on Local 4 WHBF free over the air and all of the NCAA Tournament action (plus a streaming Local 4) on the Paramount+ app. And if you’re not in the Quad Cities area, our friends at CBS Sports have you covered with even more cable systems to find what channel truTV is on.