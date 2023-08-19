The regular season finale at Davenport Speedway was highlighted Friday by the Ryan McDermott Memorial Race for Sport Compacts. With $2,000 on the line, the competition was fierce, a news release says.

The A-Main started with Dustin Forbes jumping out to lead the first 10 laps. As the leaders started to encounter lapped traffic, Shawn McDermott used the high side to propel himself into first place. However, Shawn’s lead would be short-lived.

Jake Benischek took the point on lap 14 and would lead the rest of the way to the checkers. The Durant, Iowa racer started eighth and finished with nearly a two-second lead over second place Jeremy Hancock of Peoria. Dustin Forbes took third followed by Brandon Dahl in fourth and McDermott in fifth. Twenty-nine cars started the 44-lap feature event.

Andy Nezworski scored his third straight Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model track championship. Justin Kay did everything he could to prevent the three-peat. Kay won his heat race and the late model feature to maximize his points, but Nezworski’s fourth place finish in the feature was enough to seal the deal.

Kay started tenth in the feature, but would not see the lead until the white flag lap. Joe Beal led laps 16 through 23 and would finish second. Evan Miller started on the pole and led the first fifteen laps before finishing third. Mike Goben rounded out the top five.

Four drivers entered the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature with a mathematical shot at the championship. The race and the track title came down to a green-white-checkered finish.

Chris Zogg came into the restart in fourth and powered his way to the lead and his fourth feature win of the season. Travis Denning finished second in the feature, securing his second track championship at Davenport. The first came in 2021. Ryan Duhme led until that final restart and finished third. Jake Morris and Charlie Mohr rounded out the top five.

More than 30 Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMods were on hand for the final points night. Justin Becker started on the pole and led the first seven laps of the feature. Ryan Walker led the next seven laps trying to hold off Ben Chapman. Chapman was finally able to break through on the final lap to capture his fifth point feature win of the season at Davenport. Walker would finish second with Cam Reimers third. Becker held on to finish fourth with Ryan Reed fifth.

Todd Dykema finished sixth and clinched his first track title at Davenport Speedway.

The Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock track championship would go down to a tie-breaker. Jeff Struck Jr. came into the feature race with a slim three-point lead over Nick Hixson. Hixson started the feature in eighth and slowly worked his way to the front. On the final lap Hixson was able to take the lead from Zach Zuberbier and collect his second point feature of the season. Struck struggled getting through the pack and made his way to a fourth place finish. That created a tie for the track title. The tie-breaker was the number of feature wins. Struck has four and Hixson two. The championship is Struck’s fourth.

Zuberbier finished second in the race with Cary Brown third.

Justin Kay needed only to start the Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Car feature to claim the points title. In the feature Joe Zrostlik shot out to the early lead. Zrostlik would lead all 15 laps en route to the win. Kay raced to a runner-up finish. Keegan Wells took third. Rick Schriner and Norman Bean were fourth and fifth respectively.

The QCjeeps.com Sport Compact season had already ended. Cyle Hawkins earned his second track championship. The other came in 2021.

Postseason racing at Davenport Speedway, begins Thursday, August 24. The My Place Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC will feature three straight nights of intense racing action by the Case Construction World of Outlaws Late Models. Also racing at the Quad Cities 150 will be the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series. For more information, visit here.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

August 18, 2023 –

Sport Compacts – Ryan McDermott Memorial Race

Heat #1: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Dustin Forbes; 3. Aaron Hitt; 4. Joe Zrostlik; 5. Jacob Welter;

Heat #2: 1. Brandon Dahl; 2. Tim Sibley; 3. Drew Wise; 4. Mike Morrow; 5. Shane Vancil;

Heat #3: 1. Josh Starr; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Dustin Begyn; 4. Joe Lafrenz; 5. Jeremy Hancock;

Heat #4: 1. Josh Chambers; 2. Zach Brenner; 3. Thomas Adams; 4. Shawen Pappas; 5. Joshua Muse;

Feature: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Jeremy Hancock; 3. Dustin Forbes; 4. Brandon Dahl; 5. Shawn McDermott; 6. Dustin Begyn; 7. Aaron Hitt; 8. Jacob Welter; 9. Joe Zrostlik; 10. Josh Chambers; 11. Mike Morrow; 12. Terry Bickford; 13. Tim Sibley; 14. Joe Lafrenz; 15. Roy Schmidt; 16. Shane Vancil; 17. Nolan Morrow; 18. James Bridges; 19. Emmitt Adamson; 20. John W. Campbell; 21. Josh Starr; 22. Thomas Adams; 23. Shawn Pappas; 24. Duane Roth; 25. Drew Wise; 26. Dale Ploog; 27. Zach Brenner; 28. Joshua Muse; 29. Rob Harding; (4-DNS)

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Luke Merfeld; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Mack Mulvany; 4. Joe Beal; 5. Gary Webb;

Heat #2: 1. Evan Miller; 2. Brandon Loos; 3. Jesse Bodin; 4. Mike Goben; 5. Chuck Hanna;

Heat #3: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Dustin Schram; 3. Nathan Balensiefen; 4. Chance Huston; 5. Doug Nigh;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Joe Beal; 3. Evan Miller; 4. Andy Nezworski; 5. Mike Goben; 6. Mack Mulvany; 7. Jesse Bodin; 8. Chuck Hanna; 9. Dustin Schram; 10. Chris Lawrence; 11. Gary Webb; 12. Doug Nigh; 13. Colton Leal; 14. Chance Huston; 15. Brandon Loos; 16. Michael Leal; 17. Scott Strauss; 18. Doug Burkhead; 19. Josh Woodruff; 20. Jeff Classen; 21. Dan Kessler; 22. Nathan Balensiefen; 23. LeRoy Brenner; 24. Keith Haislip; (1-DNS)

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Mitch Way; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Patrick Moore; 5. Kyle Montgomery;

Heat #2: 1. Ryan Duhme; 2. Jason Pershy; 3. Travis Denning; 4. Jake Morris; 5. Tony VonDresky;

Heat #3: 1. Scotte Lemke; 2. Kory Meyer; 3. Chris Zogg; 4. Brandon Jewell; 5. Jeremy Gustaf;

Feature: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Ryann Duhme; 4. Jake Morris; 5. Charlie Mohr; 6. Tony VonDresky; 7. Matt Stein; 8. Kory Meyer; 9. Daniel Wilcox; 10. Jeremy Gustaf; 11. Adam Jacobson; 12. Brandon Jewell; 13. Jon Coombs; 14. Anthony Guss; 15. Blake Woodruff; 16. Rob Dominacki; 17. Scotte Lemke; 18. Kyle Montgomery; 19. Kyle McGregor; 20. Paul Howard; 21. Matt Werner; 22. Jason Pershy; 23. Dustin Smith; 24. Mitch Way; 25. Josh Geigle; 26. Patrick Moore; (1-DNS)

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Justin Becker; 2. Ryan Walker; 3. Trey Grimm; 4. Phil Anderson; 5. Troy Emerick;

Heat #2: 1. Cam Reimers; 2. Todd Dykema; 3. Ryan Reed; 4. Mitch Strayer; 5. Rance Powell;

Heat #3: 1. Cody Clausen; 2. Kevin Goben; 3. Rayce Mullen; 4. Kasey Williams; 5. Justin Veloz;

Heat #4: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Jered Staver; 3. Matt Speidel; 4. Levi Heath; 5. David Engelkens;

Semi #1: 1. Troy Emerick; 2. TJ Patz; 3. Rance Powell; 4. Tony Kraklio; 5. Cody Weih;

Semi #2: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. David Engelkens; 3. Cole Stichter; 4. Bryan Ritter; 5. Trey Jacobs;

Feature: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Ryan Walker; 3. Cam Reimers; 4. Justin Becker; 5. Ryan Reed; 6. Todd Dykema; 7. Matt Speidel; 8. Trey Grimm; 9. Rayce Mullen; 10. Mitch Strayer; 11. Jered Staver; 12. Kevin Goben; 13. Rance Powell; 14. Logan Veloz; 15. Kasey Williams; 16. Cole Stichter; 17. Levi Heath; 18. David Engelkens; 19. Troy Emerick; 20. Bryan Ritter; 21. Tony Kraklio; 22. Phil Anderson; 23. TJ Patz; 24. Cody Clausen;

Outlaw Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Zach Zuberbier; 2. Tony VonDresky; 3. Jake Lund; 4. Landen Chrestensen; 5. Tom Riggs;

Heat #2: 1. Nick Hixson; 2. Jeff Struck Jr.; 3. Jesse Owen; 4. Shad Murphy; 5. Cary Brown;

Feature: 1. Nick Hixson; 2. Zach Zuberbier; 3. Cary Brown; 4. Jeff Struck Jr.; 5. Tony VonDresky; 6. Landen Chrestensen; 7. Jesse Owen; 8. Shad Murphy; 9. Jake Lund; 10. Ton Riggs; 11. Justin Stock;

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat #1: 1. Joe Zrostlik; 2. Jason Bahrs; 3. Chase Zaruba; 4. Gage Neal; 5. Justin Kay;

Feature: 1. Joe Zrostlik; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Keegan Wells; 4. Rick Schriner; 5. Norman Bean; 6. Lee Kinsella; 7. Gage Neal; 8. Jason Bahrs; 9. Chase Zaruba;