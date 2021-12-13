COVID-19 outbreak postpones Bulls games

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 6: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls rebounds the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on December 6, 2021 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) – With a host of players currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocol for COVID-19, the NBA is giving the Chicago Bulls a chance to get healthy over the next few days.

The NBA confirmed Monday that the Bulls’ Tuesday game against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center along with their road game on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors have been postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases on the team.

Currently, there are ten players who are in the league’s health and safety protocol along with staff members, including Alize Johnson, who was added on Monday morning.

Despite ongoing COVID-19 issues, the Bulls have continued to play on, losing their last two games with a roster decimated by positive virus tests.

As of Monday, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, and Stanley Johnson along with Alize Johnson were in COVID-19 protocols.

Nikola Vucevic was forced to miss more than a week of playing due to a positive COVID-19 test in November before the bigger outbreak began.