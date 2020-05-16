1  of  3
Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper message to fans

” “(Len Kasper/Cubs TV Broadcaster) Well I think number one is for everyone to stay safe and healthy we will get through this hopefully we will have baseball in 2020 and if and when we do play I think the Cubs have a very good chance the Cubs have a chip on their shoulder after a tough finish to last year they are incredibly motivated to get back to the postseason.
(Jay Kidwell/Reporting) Len Kasper thank you so much we really enjoy your broadcasts over the years and we can’t wait for the Marquee Network and the Cubs games to resume and we really appreciate you taking the time for you to visit with us.
(Kasper) You got it Jay.

