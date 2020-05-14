Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper reflects on the night the Cubs won the World Series

(Len Kasper/Cubs TV Broadcaster) It was a beautiful almost June like afternoon in Cleveland the first two games it was pretty cold it felt like we were getting toward the winter months but game 6 and 7 the weather was really nice in Cleveland so that is the first thing that I remember I was also down by the Cubs clubhouse towards the end of the game because I was suppose to be out on the field doing postgame interviews and so we were watching on the monitor outside the clubhouse they had rolled in T-shirts and champagne and all kinds of stuff for if and when the Cubs clinched and then the Rajai Davis homerun happened and all the MLB employees came in and took all of the stuff and took it towards the Indians clubhouse so that was an erie moment no pun intended and then when the rain delay happened I went back upstairs to the press box and then it ended so quickly as you remember it ended so quickly it went just 17 minutes I quickly went right back down to the clubhouse and then in the bottom of the 10th I was able to get through the clubhouse and near the dugout so I was behind the dugout and all I could see when I looked up was the backside of Jon Lester so I had the ear phones in and I was listening to Pat and Ron call the final out and then I immediately got on the field I interviewed Justin Grimm and Dexter Fowler those were the first two guys that I interviewed and both of them dropped expletives on the radio and it was interesting they were both so caught up in the moment and the emotion they knew they were on the air but they could not help themselves and in the end I don’t think anyone listening really cared that they dropped a couple of four letter words all they cared about was that the Cubs had won the World Series.

(Jay Kidwell/Reporting) I’m sure you saw a great deal of this but seeing what this Cubs championship meant to so many people in the Quad Cities and across Illinois and the country for that matter I’m sure you’ve heard all kinds of stories that’s what you love about sports how people are so invested and how meaningful that championship was to so many people.

(Kasper) There is no question about it and since we were right in the middle of it in the clubhouse in the press box on the team bus on the plane there is a pretty insular kind of vibe with a big league team and you know there is a lot of attention around it but it is not a normal situation because you are in the World Series but you go to the ballpark and you have your routine and that feels very similar to all the times you got to the park in the regular season but when it really hit me was the parade a couple of days later we don’t really know how many people were there it was estimated that there were 5 million people or so I would buy that number because I was in the parade and all the way downtown I’ve never seen that many people in one place in my life we went down Lake Shore Drive there were people stopping on the side of the road on the other side of Lake Shore Drive and just waving at the caravan it was something that I will never forget.