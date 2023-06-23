The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals take their historic rivalry across the pond for a two-game series this weekend at London stadium.



It’s the Cubs first international games since playing the meets in Japan 23 years ago.

The match-up was suppose to be played in 2020, however, the pandemic moved it and the central division foes are in way different places than two seasons ago.



With all-star-filled rosters of third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt centerfielder Cody Bellinger and shortstop Dansby Swanso, the Cubs and Cards have underperformed, both sitting under .500.



About a month ago, they each shared the worst record in the National League. St. Louis is now last while Chicago sits third in the division.



Saturday’s match-up features their two best pitchers, seven win Justin Steele and veteran right hander Adam Wainwright..

“The last series out here packed it in for both nights. They’re extremely passionate about their sports over there,” centerfield Michael Rauchman said. “I hope they bring some of that energy to our games as well.”

I think playing there is going to be a unique experience seeing how all the fans embrace baseball and I can’t wait to see it,” designated hitter Trey Mancini said.

I’ve never been across the pond before. Getting to Europe and U.K. for the first time,” Wainwright said. “This is all an incredible experience for me seeing Big Ben and the Tower Bridge and Tower of London. All that stuff. Gonna go see some other things.”

It’s nice going around town and no one knows who you are,” Goldschmidt said. “You can do all the stuff you want without being bothered. It’s cool to do something different and new. To play in a soccer stadium here and hopefully go out there and play well.”