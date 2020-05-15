Cubs Len Kasper tells us his favorite things

“Len Kasper/Cubs TV Broadcaster) Outside of Wrigley Field probably my favorite place to visit is Oracle Park in San Francisco actually that park reminds me of Wrigley it is very intimate it is one of the smaller ballparks there is all kinds of action around the park you get amazing views of San Francisco bay I will say Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is a close runner up.

(Jay Kidwell/Reporting) Favorite city to visit when you guys hit the road?

(Kasper) Hard to beat San Francisco again or any of the California cities we do not go to Seattle very often but I have been there maybe 3 or 4 times and it is just a gorgeous spot they have got a great ballpark there too so I am kind of partial to the west coast.

(Kidwell) When we hit the winter months where is your favorite vacation spot, where do you like to go to get away?

(Kasper) Well that is a good question we went to Maui about 20 years ago my wife and I we have not been back since and I think we need to get back to Hawaii soon another spot is Tennessee the smokey mountains we have got a place that we have gone to there and we have done some hiking and things but I would probably have to say that Maui is probably my favorite.

(Kidwell) Couple of food questions, what is your favorite meal?

When it is Len Kasper’s night to choose what do you like to have?

(Kasper) You know I am pretty simple I am good with Fish Tacos and chips and guacamole or maybe a steak burrito something like that and my backup plan is always a good pepperoni pizza.

(Kidwell) I think I could work that into the station budget…. how about your birthday cake, what kind of cake do you like?

(Kasper) I have not had a birthday cake in a long time but I just like a white cake with vanilla frosting on it I know boring .. but tried and true right.

(Kidwell) I am right up your alley with you white frosting and white cake and my hair is all white so it all makes sense on this end.”