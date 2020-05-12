Cubs TV broadcaster Len Kasper part one

(Len Kasper/Cubs TV Broadcaster) I was pretty fortunate when I was 12 or 13 and I did play Baseball all the way through high school as a youngster but I knew I was not really good enough to play at college or beyond that and I grew up in mid Michigan and I grew up a Tiger fan Ernie Harwell and Paul Carey were the great radio announcers for the Tigers so I listened to them just about every day and I thought that would be a really cool way to make a living to be at the ballpark every single day and call the games from the best seat in the house so I feel very fortunate that I knew what I wanted to do at a very young age and it took me a bit to get here but at age 31 I got my first full time job with the Florida Marlins in 2002 spent three years there and watched a World Series champion in 2003 and as you mentioned a few years later in 2005 I was very fortunate enough to get the Cubs job and 16 years later or so here I am.

(Jay Kidwell/Reporting) What was that reaction in 2005 when you got the Cubs job with one of the premier teams in major league baseball and now you are the TV voice of the Chicago Cubs that had to be just an amazing day.

(Kasper) It was quite a whirlwind when I got hired the one story I tell people the home opener that year in April at Wrigley Field I think it was against the Brewers and the Cubs and I walk into the ballpark and everybody I see knows who I am and I do not know who they are and I had not experienced that before even in Florida I was very rarely recognized outside the broadcast booth but when you jump on the big stage with the Cubs here in Chicago and as you know at that time on the Superstation WGN seen around the country and there are Cubs fans everywhere and so it took me a few months to get to know a lot of the names around Wrigley Field but I have made so many great friends and it is really nice when people tell me that we are a part of their family on an every day basis and that is why this has been so difficult is that everyone has a routine and baseball is a big part of that ritual and that routine when you get into April and May and June and right now that is certainly missing.