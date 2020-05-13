Cubs TV voice Len Kasper talks managers over the years

” “(Len Kasper/Cubs TV Broadcaster) You know I have been very lucky that I have been around some really interesting managers when I was in Milwaukee before I did games broadcasting I covered the Brewers and Phil Garner was the long time manager there and they called him scrap iron and he was a brutally honest guy and I got along well with him Jeff Torborg in Florida and then Jack McKeon who always seemed to have a cigar around when he was telling stories and then I got to the Cubs and Dusty Baker, Lou Piniella and Joe Maddon who for five years was on top of the world as the Cubs manager and now David Ross who I knew well as a player is taking over as a first time manager I have been really blessed to be around some great baseball lifers and too many stories to tell and most of them I probably could not tell publicly.

(Jay Kidwell/Reporting) Well thank you for preserving my job I appreciate that… what about David Ross your thoughts on him and what should we expect when we get going and what we’ll see from him with the Cubs this season?

(Kasper) David Ross was kind of born to be a manager and the best compliment that I can pay him this Spring in the short time we were down there is that he is the same guy now as a manager as he was as a player and that may sound strange but really when you change positions in this business you do not want to see someone change who they are fundamentally because the reason that he got hired is because he is David Ross and now having said that he really looked the part and he admits that he does not know everything and he has got a really good coaching staff around him including the new bench coach Andy Green who just finished a four year stint as the manager of the San Diego Padres and I think David relied on him a lot during spring training and will do so if and when our season starts I do not worry about him at all being able to be tough on his former teammates when necessary and making sure that they are all doing the right things so I am really intrigued to see how it all goes with David at the helm and that is another reason why I want to get this thing going as quickly as possible.