The demolition derby set for Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds was rained out, according to a news release.

Viola Boyz Demo Promotors has rescheduled Midwest Mayhem at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m. Advance tickets will be honored.

The RTR Companies 2023 Demolition Derby Points Series will kick off with an action packed Midwest Mayhem Demolition Derby.

Some of the best demolition derby drivers in the Midwest will compete for guaranteed payouts, trophies and points in a variety of classes, and Mad Dog Money will be awarded.

Kids ages 3-10 are encouraged to bring their own power wheel and win their own trophy during their own demolition derby at the beginning of the show.

A Youth Compact Class is also offered for seniors in high school and younger.

Pits open at noon. Pit passes are $30. The grandstand will open at 3 p.m. Grandstand admission: Adults $15, ages 5-12 $10 and ages 5 and younger free. Food and beverage will be available on site provided by the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds staff.

For more information, visit here or contact Chad, 309-737-8736 or Rick, 309-507-1974.