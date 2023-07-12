Over his impressive career, Jonathan Davenport has accomplished a lot. But he had never won at the speedway that carries his last name … until now. Davenport pocketed $10,000 by winning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at Davenport Speedway on Tuesday night, a news release says.

Pictured above is Jonathon Davenport of Blairsville, GA. Davenport won the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race held Tuesday night at Davenport Speedway. (K Promotions – Davenport Speedway)



Although the box score will show Davenport leading 35 of the 40 laps in the A-Main, the race on the track was far more intense. It started early, as Davenport and fellow front row starter Devin Moran made contact as the field came to the green flag.

JD led the first five laps. Moran was able pass him back to lead the next five laps. Davenport went back in front and led the final 30 laps with Moran and Ricky Thorton Jr. on his heels. The victory was Davenport’s 69th Lucas Oil win.

Thorton and Moran swapped the second spot a couple of times with Moran holding the position at the checkers. Thorton held on for third followed by Hudson O’Neal and Brian Shirley.

Lucas Oil heat race wins went to Devin Moran, Ricky Thorton Jr., Jonathan Davenport, and Drake Troutman. The B-Main was won by Frank Heckenast Jr.

Devin Moran set the pace in Qualifyfing with a fast lap of 13.330 seconds.

Andy Nezworski took home the top prize in the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model feature. Andy started in the seventh position and took the lead from Nick Marolf on the third lap of the 25-lap main. Once in front, Nezworski’s only challenge came from Joe Beal.

Beal would finish second, two seconds behind Nezworski. Mike Goben had a solid run taking third after an 11th place start. Justin Kay finished fourth followed by Nick Marolf.

IMCA Late Model heat race wins went to Kay and Marolf.

Matt Werner claimed the win in the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature. After a couple of early cautions, Werner wrestled the lead away from Jeff Aikey on lap four. He led the rest of the race for the win. Brad Dierks made a late race charge to finish second. Mitch Morris took third, ahead of Scotte Lemke. Aikey held on to finish fifth.

Three races remain in the month of July at Davenport Speedway. Weekly points racing is on the agenda on Friday, July 14. All six regular weekly classes will be in action. There will also be a make-up feature in the Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock class.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

July 11, 2023 –

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Qualifying: Devin Moran – (13.330 seconds)

Heat #1: 1. Devin Moran; 2. Tyler Erb; 3. Spencer Hughes; 4. Tyler Bruening; 5. Frank Heckenast Jr.;

Heat #2: 1. Ricky Thorton Jr.; 2. Garrett Alberson; 3. Daulton Wilson; 4. Ethan Dotson; 5. Tim McCreadie;

Heat #3: 1. Jonathan Davenport; 2. Chris Simpson; 3. Max Blair; 4. Matt Furman; 5. Ryan Gustin;

Heat #4: 1. Drake Troutman; 2. Hudson O’Neal; 3. Brandon Overton; 4. Brian Shirley; 5. Daniel Hilsabeck;

Semi #1: 1. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 2. Tim McCreadie; 3. Ryan Gustin; 4. Spencer Diercks; 5. Earl Pearson Jr.;

Feature: 1. Jonathan Davenport; 2. Devin Moran; 3. Ricky Thorton Jr.; 4. Hudson O’Neal; 5. Brian Shirley; 6. Garrett Alberson; 7. Tim McCreadie; 8. Brandon Overton; 9. Drake Troutman; 10. Max Blair; 11. Ethan Dotson; 12. Spencer Hughes; 13. Daulton Wilson; 14. Ross Robinson; 15. Justin Duty; 16. Earl Pearson Jr.; 17. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 18. Ryan Gustin; 19. Matt Furman; 20. Boom Briggs; 21. Spencer Diercks; 22. Chris Simpson; 23. Tyler Erb; 24. Tyler Bruening;

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Chuck Hanna; 3. CJ Horn; 4. Joe Beal; 5. Brandon Loos;

Heat #2: 1. Nick Marolf; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Matt Ryan; 4. Jaden Fryer; 5. Chance Huston;

Feature: 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Joe Beal; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Justin Kay; 5. Nick Marolf; 6. Jaden Fryer; 7. Chuck Hanna; 8. CJ Horn; 9. Chance Huston; 10. Matt Ryan; 11. Evan Miller; 12. Colton Leal; 13. Brandon Loos; 14. Jeff Classen; 15. Nathan Balensiefen; 16. Gary Webb;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Eric Barnes; 2. Jeff Aikey; 3. Jordan Hicks; 4. Matt Stein; 5. Bill Roberts Jr.;

Heat #2: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Charlie Mohr; 3. Brad Dierks; 4. Mitch Morris; 5. Jason Pershy;

Feature: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Brad Dierks; 3. Mitch Morris; 4. Scotte Lemke; 5. Jeff Aikey; 6. Charlie Mohr; 7. Bill Roberts Jr.; 8. Matt Stein; 9. Jason Pershy; 10. Jake Morris; 11. Kolton Osborn; 12. Richard Vela; 13. Alex VerVynck; 14. Jordan Hicks; 15. Eric Barnes;