The Clinton LumberKings are off to a 10 and 5 start to their season in the Prospect League.

The offense has been stellar as a top three team in both runs scored and runs batted in.

At the front of it all, leadoff hitter, Trevor Burkhart.

The Davenport West alum is in his second season with the LumberKings..

He’s 3rd on the team in hits, RBI’s and shown off the speed, leading the squad in stolen bases with 11.

In their latest win over the Danville Dans, Burkhart recorded a 3 hit nigt and added another RBI to his total.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to come here and play for coach Dahm and the rest of these guys. It’s a blessing,” Burkhart said. “Happy to be here. Show up every day and have fun.

“He has fun playing and doesn’t take the game too serious but a very high baseball IQ and those are some things are hard to find nowadays,: manager Jack Dahm said. “He’s made a huge influence in our program the last two years. He had a great year last year also. His leadership is very big for us. He’s taken a lot of the younger guys under his wing. He’s made an impact in so many ways. Such a positive kid. Understands the game and it’s been a pleasure to coach him the last two years.

“I lead-off down at school and been doing it a long time,” said Burkhart said, “See my pitches and get mine when I can.”

“We’ve either had him lead-off even two hole or three hole. We bounce him around depending on who we have in the line-up that day and when he gets on base, he’s going to create havoc,” Dahm said. “One of the things I want him to do is teach the younger guys how to be aggressive on the bases. When to run and he has such a good feel for that. He probably doesn’t run as fast as he use to a few years ago. I was joking around with him but his baseball I.Q. and knowledge, when to steal. Reading pitchers. It’s just invaluable. “