The Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education approved an administrative recommendation to promote Todd Thompson to athletic director at Moline High School for the 2022-2023 school year at its Monday board meeting.

Thompson is currently serving as an industrial technology teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Moline High School, a news release says.

Thompson began his career at Moline-Coal Valley as a driver’s education teacher at Moline High School in the summer of 2006. His 16 years of teaching experience includes industrial technology and driver’s education at Moline High School as well as physical education teacher at John Deere Middle School.

He earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix in 2010. He completed a bachelor of arts degree in physical education with a minor in drivers education from Southern Illinois University in 2005.

In addition to his teaching experience, Thompson has extensive coaching experience,coaching athletes at the middle school, high school and collegiate levels. Thompson began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach for wrestling and golf at Moline High School in 1999, when he developed his passion for helping student athletes.

He has served as head wrestling coach and assistant wrestling coach at Moline High School. Upon his hire in 2012, he led the MHS wrestling program to Regional Championship within two years.

Through the years, he also served as an assistant wrestling coach at Alleman High School and Augustana College, and as head wrestling coach at John Deere Middle School.

Thompson is a graduate of Moline High School and as a student athlete earned All-State honors in wrestling. He was a member of the 1996 IHSA State Championship team and captain of the 1998 IHSA Team, earning a 4th place finish.

“Mr. Thompson’s years of service to Moline High School have provided him with the experience necessary to successfully lead our district athletics program. We are very excited to have Todd serve in this new capacity”, said Chris Moore, principal.

“I could not be more excited to work with a great group of coaches and community partners. I look forward to doing everything I can to help Moline athletics continue to grow in a positive direction,” said Thompson.