Empty ballparks for Opening Day

Locked gates and empty walkways are shown at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team, Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. Instead of MLB’s opening day, ballparks are empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Orioles were due to play the New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball’s Opening Day. The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So stadiums are eerily quiet instead of being alive with the bustle of preparations for season openers Thursday.

Social distancing was already keeping most team employees at home to work remotely. Two weeks after spring training was suspended, it is still unclear when the season might begin.

This was supposed to be the first opening day for the Royals under new owner John Sherman.

The fulfillment of a lifelong ambition.

Instead, Kauffman Stadium sat empty under sunny skies and amid continued uncertainty whether baseball will be played at all this year. The outbreak of the new coronavirus has brought the sports world to a halt.

Baseball is hard at work planning for an abbreviated season that executives hope will begin later this year.