The excitement is building for west central’s first state championship game in program history.

“It gets your blood pumping,” senior Parker Meldrum said. “It’ll really make you feel like you’re in a huge game just like the NFL players. It’ll just push your harder than you’ve ever heard before.”

It’s through the roof honestly,” senior Colton Fletcher said. “Were just trying to stay calm so we can play who we usually do but it’s hard to keep it continued because it’s so fun.”

“Beyond belief. Excitement that permeates through everything you do. It’s wonderful,” head coach Jason Kirby said. “To see our community. Our kids and those who walk through our hallways who don’t even know what goes on Friday night’s be excited about what’s going to take place. Looking forward to our team’s accomplishments has been really really amazing.”

Since joining 8-man football three years ago, the Heat have stayed on fire. Bringing in an experienced 27-3 record looking to complete the ultimate goal of a state title.

“You have to take in every moment and not take anything for granted,” Fletcher said. “You have to make it fun while your here. It’s the last game for many of us seniors. We just have to play as much as we want.

“You have seven others on the field with you and you just have to trust them,” Meldrum said. “Do yours and everything will be just fine.”

“For them to have that type of success. Play in the semifinals last year was a great experience,” Kirby said. “Now getting to move on to the next game is something special. All the football they’ve been a part of has been a big part to where we are now.”

West Central puts their undefeated 12-0 season on the line Friday against Amboy-Ohio. That kick-off is at 7 p.m. From Monmouth College.