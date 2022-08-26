Illinois racers dominated a wild night of racing at the Davenport Speedway. Thirty-eight late models and thirty-one modifieds were on hand for Night 1 of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC.

In the World of Outlaws Case Construction Equipment Late Models A-Main, ‘the High-Side Hustler’, Jason Feger of Bloomington, Illinois captured his third career WOOLMS victory. Feger started outside in the front row and would jump out to the early lead. Feger would hold the top spot until lap 29, when Devin Moran would take the lead. Moran’s lead would be short-lived. During a lap 34 caution, Moran pulled into the infield with a tire going flat. Feger was able to hold off Bobby Pierce in the final six laps for the win.

Pierce held on to finish second, with Tanner English taking third. Ashton Winger and Billy Moyer Sr. rounded out the top five. The victory was Jason Feger’s third win at Davenport Speedway and his first on the quarter-mile track.

Late model heat race wins went to Feger, Ashton Winger, Devin Moran, and Kent Robinson. Last chance showdowns were won by Shane Clanton and Trevor Gundaker.

Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Illinois set the pace in qualifying with a new track record 13.207 seconds.

IMCA Modifieds were the support class for Thursday’s racing program. Just like he had done throughout the 2022 season, Matt Werner of Geneseo paid another visit to victory lane. Werner started on the outside pole and would lead all twenty laps en route to the win. It was Werner’s sixth feature win at Davenport this season.

Cody Laney of Torrance, California started sixth, but would finish a close second, one car-length behind Werner. Teenager Charlie Mohr finished third, followed by Austen Becerra and Ryan Duhme.

The World of Outlaw Late Models return Friday for Day 2 of the Quad Cities 150. The support class for Friday and Saturday will be the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

August 25, 2022 –

World of Outlaws Late Models

Qualifying: Bobby Pierce – 13.207 seconds (new track record)

Heat #1: 1. Ashton Winger; 2. Shannon Babb; 3. Chad Simpson; 4. Gordy Gundaker; 5. Daniel Hilsabeck;

Heat #2: 1. Jason Feger; 2. Ryan Gustin; 3. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 4. Chris Simpson; 5. Chad Finley;

Heat #3: 1. Devin Moran; 2. Bobby Pierce; 3. Tanner English; 4. Tyler Bruening; 5. Trevor Gundaker;

Heat #4: 1. Kent Robinson; 2. Billy Moyer Sr.; 3. Spencer Diercks; 4. Boom Briggs; 5. Jake Timm;

LCS #1: 1. Shane Clanton; 2. Dennis Erb Jr.; 3. Chad Finley; 4. Brian Shirley; 5. Jimmy Mars;

LCS #2: 1. Trevor Gundaker; 2. Jeff Larson; 3. Max Blair; 4. Kye Blight; 5. Josh Richards;

Feature: 1. Jason Feger; 2. Bobby Pierce; 3. Tanner English; 4. Ashton Winger; 5. Billy Moyer Sr.; Brent Larson6. Shannon Babb; 7. Kent Robinson; 8. Tyler Bruening; 9. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 10. Devin Moran; 11. Dennis Erb Jr.; 12. Ryan Gustin; 13. Shane Clanton; 14. Chris Simpson; 15. Max Blair; 16. Brent Larson; 17. Jeff Larson; 18. Chad Finley; 19. Gordy Gundaker; 20. Trevor Gundaker; 21. Boom Briggs; 22. Josh Richards; 23. Spencer Diercks; 24. Chad Simpson;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Ryan Duhme; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Brandon Rothzen; 4. Brad Dierks; 5. Stephan Kammerer;

Heat #2: 1. Mitch Way; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Justin Becker; 5. Jason Pershy;

Heat #3: 1. Drew Janssen; 2. Austen Becerra; 3. Jason Schueller; 4. Jamie Pfeiffer; 5. Jerry Dedrick;

Heat #4: 1. Cody Laney; 2. Ray Cox Jr.; 3. Austin Blume; 4. Bricen James; 5. Jed Freiburger;

LCS #1: 1. Brad Dierks; 2. Jamie Pfeiffer; 3. Bill Roberts Jr.; 4. Jerry Dedrick; 5. Stephan Kammerer;

LCS #2: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Justin Becker; 3. Bricen James; 4. Jed Freiburger; 5. Jason Pershy;

Feature: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Cody Laney; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Austen Becerra; 5. Ryan Duhme; 6. Mitch Way; 7. Jason Pershy; 8. Drew Janssen; 9. Jed Freiburger; 10. Jason Schueller; 11. Chris Zogg; 12. Jamie Pfeiffer; 13. Bill Roberts Jr.; 14. Dustin Kroening; 15. Jerry Dedrick; 16. Kyle Madden; 17. Justin Becker; 18. Stephan Kammerer; 19. Travis Denning; 20. Brad Dierks; 21. Bandon Rothzen; 22. Bricen James; 23. Ray Cox Jr.; 24. Austin Blume.