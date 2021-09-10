Field of Dreams named ballpark of the year

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Members of the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees take the field prior to a game at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Field of Dreams baseball park that hosted the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was named the ballpark of the year by BallParks.com.

Since 2000, BaseballParks.com has presented this honor “to the new or remodeled baseball stadium that best delivers what fans want in a ballpark.”

The Sox’s 9-8 win over the Yankees on August 12 was the first Major League Baseball game played in Iowa and delivered the highest TV ratings for any regular-season baseball game since 2005.

“MLB at Field of Dreams was a special night for everyone who experienced the event inperson, the millions of fans who watched at home, and for the entire sport,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said when informed of the award. “Our ballpark in Dyersville demonstrated an attention to detail that reflected the look and feel of the movie, making it a spectacular setting for a game. I want to thank the White Sox, the Yankees, Murray Cook of BrightView, BaAM Productions, Populous, FOX Sports, and our staff at Major League Baseball for creating an event that we will never forget.”

Joe Mock, founder and webmaster of the website, wrote an article about the park that will be featured in the September 8 edition of USA TODAY Sports Weekly.