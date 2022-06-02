A public registration for a ticket lottery for the Thursday, Aug. 11, MLB at Field of Dreams Presented by GEICO game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will be available exclusively to residents of Iowa beginning Thursday, June 2, and will be available through Thursday, June 9, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Registration will be limited to fans who have Iowa zip codes. On Wednesday, June 15, winners of the lottery will be notified and will then have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets and one parking pass for the special game.

Fans can register for the opportunity to purchase tickets by visiting: https://www.mlb.com/fans/field-of-dreams/tickets

Like last year’s inaugural event, MLB at Field of Dreams will be a national FOX Sports broadcast. MLB built a ballpark adjacent to the movie site, with an approximate capacity of 8,000 fans at the fan-favorite tourist destination, to host the first Major League game ever played in the State of Iowa. Last summer’s thrilling walk-off win for the Chicago White Sox over the New York Yankees delivered nearly six million viewers and marked the most-watched single regular season baseball game on any network since 1998. With kids ages 12-17, it was the most-watched game in 10 years. Kevin Costner was an active participant in the night’s festivities.

In May, MLB at Field of Dreams was named the 2021 “Sports Event of the Year” by the SportsBusiness Journal. The Des Moines Register said of last summer’s MLB at Field of Dreams contest: “Put plainly, baseball’s grand showing at the Field of Dreams movie site was our state’s greatest sports event ever.” Even after his team fell in the dramatic game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said: “That’s probably the greatest setting for a baseball game that I’ve ever been a part of. It was awesome.”

Field of Dreams stars Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. It was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Picture in 1990 and was selected to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017.The 1989 film tells the story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, a husband and father who is tending to his cornfield when he hears a mysterious voice intone, “If you build it, he will come.” According to the American Film Institute (AFI), those words are the 39th top film quote of all-time.