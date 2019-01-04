Sports

Fighting Scots on Carius' record-breaking performance

Junior Will Carius entered the Monmouth record books January 2nd

MONMOUTH, Ill. - Will Carius broke the program's single game scoring record previously held by Lance Castle. 

Carius scored 62 points against Grinnell College Wednesday, January 2nd in Monmouth. 

