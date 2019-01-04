Fighting Scots on Carius' record-breaking performance
Junior Will Carius entered the Monmouth record books January 2nd
MONMOUTH, Ill. - Will Carius broke the program's single game scoring record previously held by Lance Castle.
Carius scored 62 points against Grinnell College Wednesday, January 2nd in Monmouth.
More Stories
-
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin dominated the opening run of…
-
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) - She's ranked No. 5 in the world, will…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) - New York center Enes Kanter will not travel to…