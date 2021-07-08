Former John Deere Classic Champ Ryan Moore confident after round 1

It was a good start to the John Deere Classic for the 2016 Champion Ryan Moore. Moore had 4 birdies during the front 9 and finished the day 6 under par.

“It’s a place I’ve had obvious success at. It felt like my game was rounding into shape a couple weeks ago. I felt pretty good at the Travelers, another place I’ve had quite a bit of success. I liked what I was doing there and how I was putting especially. Short game was feeling good. Today I went out and hit the ball nicely and just gave myself a bunch of opportunities. Had a couple kick-ins but was able to hoop a nice long one at the 10th hole and felt like I finally got something out of my round. I just haven’t been doing that lately,” said Ryan Moore.

Moore understands it takes 4 good rounds to win the JDC as back in 2016 he won the Classic with a score of -22.

“Based on the year I won, it takes about three more days very similar to this. I don’t know what the weather is going to — what it’s going to do the next few days. Doesn’t look great. Looks like we’ll be playing in some rain at some point, so that can always affect scores a little bit. You know around this place you’ve got to shoot 4- to 6-under and stay up there just about every day to have a chance,” Moore said.

Moore was excited to get back to a place where he had success.

“I mean, it always gets you excited mentally going back to a place you know you can play well on, and you know you’ve shot good scores on. It’s tough showing up places where you’re like, well, I’ve finished 28th here and that’s about it. So, a place that you’ve won, and I’ve had several other top 10s and been in the mix a few times, just makes you feel good. You know that that score is out there, you know you’re capable. So, it’s almost that side of it that helps just kind of get you excited to go out and say, I know I can shoot 6-under on this golf course. I’ve done it before, so let’s go out and do it again,” said Moore.

Ryan Moore is looking for his first PGA tour win since that 2016 John Deere Classic. He will tee off Friday afternoon at 1:27.