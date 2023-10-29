In four years as North Scott volleyball coach, Taryn VanEarwage has lead the Lancers to the state tournament every year.



After making it all the way to the semifinals last year, falling in five sets, VanEarwage and the Lancers are hungry to bring home a title.

She’s great and so positive for us. She’s also just such a great coach,” outside hitter Abbey Hayes said. “She gives us feedback for everything and is also there for us on and off the court. She’s someone you’re comfortable talking about anything with and is a competitor like we all are. She wants to win and that’s a big thing for us.”

She’s always positive and encourages us more than anything,” specialist Kaci Johnson said. “She always has a smile on her face so when were down we can look to her for some encouraging words.

“Because she’s young she knows what works for teenage girls and what doesn’t,” specialist Emma Schermerhorn. “Just a really good coach and knows what she’s doing having gone to state every year.”

I don’t know if it’s me but I get great groups of girls every year,” VanEarwage said. “I’m just so thankful to go out and compete with them every single day. It’s not a whole lot about me. It’s all credit to these kids and what they do every single day.

Lancers play ADM Monday at 6 p.m. at Xstream Arena in Coralville.