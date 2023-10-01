Moline basketball state champions, Brock Harding and Owen Freeman, were guests at the Grid Club in Davenport on Monday.
Local 4 Sports Director Jay Kidwell caught up with the newest Hawkeyes to talk about their transition to the college game.
by: Nick Couzin
Posted:
Updated:
Moline basketball state champions, Brock Harding and Owen Freeman, were guests at the Grid Club in Davenport on Monday.
Local 4 Sports Director Jay Kidwell caught up with the newest Hawkeyes to talk about their transition to the college game.