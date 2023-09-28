North Scott’s Lainey wall does it all. From the volleyball court to bee keeping.

“I check my bees every one to two weeks because bees produce pheromones. The queen bee dominates how the hive behaves. You can have really nice queens and a really nice hive or you have a mean queens then your hive is meaner. There is the queen. Normally, she is marked with a green dot, but usually the worker bees are cleaning her, they remove it but she looks to be doing good.”

Wall has been taking care of bees for the last six years and it all started as a gift from her parents.

“In fifth grade, we had a pollinator garden that we worked on as a class and we did it for native bees. We had a bee keeper come in to class and teach us all about it. I thought it was so cool and my birthday was coming up. I made sure to tell my parents I wanted a bee hive. Yeah, I want a bee hive. They decided to get me one then my dad and I started doing it.”

A love and passion has now turned to a booming business. The honey Wall makes from her three hives is all the buzz.

“I love seeing people get excited when looking on my mom’s Facebook that I have honey again. People come up to me and say it’s the nest honey they’ve ever had. I really like how something I do is bringing joy to other people.”

Winning in the honey game has helped wall relate success to volleyball.

“The queen is the captain of the hive and everyone in the hive plays a role. They’re very good at playing their role and don’t ever slack. They just work really well together.”

By combining two of her favorite things, Wall has created an even bigger future ahead.

“I just want to keep seeing it grow. At the rate its going right now, I can see us doubling every year. I hope that happens.”