DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa — Major League Baseball could soon have a permanent place to play in Dyersville.

Dubuque County supervisors have approved $5 million in funding to build a baseball stadium near the iconic Field of Dreams.

The Field of Dreams hosted the first MLB game last year and this summer will host a game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

The owners of the Field of Dreams are already planning an $80 million expansion including nine new baseball fields, a field house, an outdoor amphitheater, RV park, and trails.