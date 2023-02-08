“For the fourth consecutive season, Geneseo girls basketball has clinched at least a share of the Western Big Six title. It’s the strong connections built that has produced wins.

All the groups that have been here have just worked and even at the beginning of the season if it didn’t flow as well as we wanted it to we just came to practice everyday.” senior Danielle Beach said. “The team work we had just helped us through it.”

“We work together and I think throughout all four years, I’ve had all five seniors by my side,” said leading scorer Annie Wirth. We played together every year whether it was JV or varsity so I think that’s really and that’s what’s really helped us through the years plus have the same coaching staff all the way through.”

Along for the ride has been Annie Wirth and Danielle Beach who are the leaders of a strong five-player senior class. Both multiple sport athletes, Wirth, she’s a runner, she’s a track star, going to Iowa but can also get buckets.. Beach playing both soccer and basketball at Monmouth college. Head coach Scott Hardison says that’s what’s helped them become so successful.

They played their role and understand their role. It’s the culture we have as we build with in and not try to rebuild,” Hardison said. “We reload and the girls look to the girls ahead of them in the program and the culture we have. Danielle and Annie have done a great job with that.”

The Lady Leafs are riding a lot of momentum into the postseason. They’ve already locked up the top seed in the Ottawa sectional and won their last six in a row.

“We just have to have a positive mindset even if we get down in a game,” Beach said. “We just know that we have to believe in ourselves and just keep doing the things we know how to do.”

“We don’t want to let off and we want to keep going,” Wirth said. “Keeping that hyped up is good. We don’t want just the share, we want to have it to ourselves. I think knowing that coming up on our next game is really important to not share and have it for ourselves.

That final game of the regular season comes Thursday against Moline.. A win and Galesburg loss earns them the outright title.