Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Tommy Lasorda during a spring training baseball workout in Phoenix, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has died, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday.

Lasorda had returned home Tuesday after being hospitalized in Southern California for nearly two months.

The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted Tuesday that their 93-year-old former manager left the hospital and returned to his Fullerton home.

He had been hospitalized due to heart issues since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.

Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.