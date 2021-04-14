Hawkeye fans happy to be back at Duane Banks Field

Hawkeye baseball got some extra motivation this weekend as fans were allowed back in for the first time in over a year.

“It’s so awesome having the fans back, the energy and the atmosphere is a lot of fun and we are getting back to normal hopefully” said Rush Nigut a Hawkeyes fan.

“I just think it’s so great to finally be out, to be able to watch them play baseball and to finally hang out with my friends. It’s fun to finally watch the Hawkeyes play some baseball” said Chase Williams another Hawkeyes fan.

With the crowd back behind them, the Iowa Hawkeyes came out with a lot of energy. Sweeping Minnesota 3 games to none and outscoring them 31-2.

“Well I think on Friday night especially when Peyton Williams hit that huge homerun you can hear the fans and it was just so awesome to hear that energy again” said Nigut.

Hawkeye Nation is just glad the players get a chance to get back onto the field after their season got taken from them last year.

“Well it’s certainly been taught for these kids during Covid so the opportunity to play and get back to normal and do what they love is really important” said Nigut.

Iowa will allow fans to attend the Hawkeyes football spring practice next Saturday where they will also be celebrating the wrestling championship.