On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobbleheads of Iowa Hawkeyes Men’s Basketball standout record holder, Jordan Bohannon, according to a news release.

(contributed photo)

The release comes during the NCAA Tournament, as Bohannon helped lead the Hawkeyes to three NCAA Tournament appearances and two trips to the Second Round during his time at Iowa. The officially licensed, limited-edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Bohannon, and they are officially licensed by the University of Iowa.

The 25-year-old Marion, Iowa native, who is currently playing on the Iowa Wolves NBA G League team, played for the University of Iowa for six seasons. Bohannon is the school record holder for 3-pointers made (455), assists (709), and free throw percentage (.887). Among his many accolades include being fourth in NCAA history scoring 455 3-pointers in his college career, the 2022 College Three-Point Contest Champion, and having the most 3-pointers made in a single game at the University of Iowa (10). In addition to playing for the Iowa Wolves, Bohannon is taking his knowledge and basketball expertise off the court by co-hosting a college basketball podcast presented by Barstool Sports called RoundBall, the release says.

Jordan Bohannon of the Iowa Hawkeyes (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

There are three different versions of the bobblehead, which feature Iowa’s three jersey colors: black, gold, and white. Bohannon is standing on a basketball shaped base bearing his #3 Iowa Jersey posing with three fingers raised indicating another made 3-point shot. His name and number are included on the back of his jersey.

The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are available only through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

When asked about the bobbleheads, Bohannan said, “I am so excited to have had the opportunity to bring this bobblehead to life with the help from the fantastic people over at The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. To have a bobblehead made after me is truly a blessing! I cherished every single second playing at the University of Iowa, and I’m forever grateful I was able to live out my dream of playing in that black & gold. Go Hawks forever and always!”

“We are excited to unveil the first bobbleheads featuring one of Iowa’s most accomplished student-athletes,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Jordan had some tremendous accomplishments during his time at Iowa, and we think fans will enjoy these new bobbleheads!”

