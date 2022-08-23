University of Iowa senior defensive back Riley Moss and senior linebacker Jack Campbell were named to The Associated Press Preseason All-America first team Monday.

Moss was a first-team All-America selection by Sporting News last season and was voted the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Moss has been named to the Athlon Sports 2022 preseason All-Big Ten first team, the Athlon Sports and Phil Steele preseason All-America first teams, the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss #33 runs an interception in for a touchdown duringa game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Kinnick Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Campbell was a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele in 2021. Campbell also has been named to the Athlon Sports 2022 preseason All-Big Ten first team and All-America first teams of Phil Steele, Athlon Sports and Sporting News, as well as the Butkus Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award and Rotary Lombardi Award watch lists.

The Hawkeyes open the 2022 season at home September 3 against South Dakota State.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell #31 tackles Nebraska running back Marvin Scott III #24 at Kinnick Stadium on November 27, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)