Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: School bus crashes into SUV in East Moline

2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket

Hawkeye Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
All times Central in the listings below

Click the download button below for a printable 2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket

Big Ten Basketball bracketDownload

Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 5 p.m. (BTN)

Game 2: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 25 minutes after previous game ends (BTN)

Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, 11 a.m. (BTN)

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Minnesota/Northwestern (BTN), 25 minutes after previous game ends (BTN)

Game 5: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 6: No. 6 Penn State vs. Indiana/Nebraska, 25 minutes after previous game ends (BTN)

Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers/Michigan, 11 a.m. (BTN)

Game 8: No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes after previous game ends (BTN)

Game 9: No. 2 Michigan State vs. Ohio State/Purdue, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 10: No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes after previous game ends (BTN)

Saturday, March 14

Semifinal: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, Noon (CBS)

Semifinal: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes after previous game ends (CBS)

Sunday, March 15

Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules