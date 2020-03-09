2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

All times Central in the listings below

Click the download button below for a printable 2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket

Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 5 p.m. (BTN)

Game 2: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 25 minutes after previous game ends (BTN)

Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, 11 a.m. (BTN)

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Minnesota/Northwestern (BTN), 25 minutes after previous game ends (BTN)

Game 5: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 6: No. 6 Penn State vs. Indiana/Nebraska, 25 minutes after previous game ends (BTN)

Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers/Michigan, 11 a.m. (BTN)

Game 8: No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes after previous game ends (BTN)

Game 9: No. 2 Michigan State vs. Ohio State/Purdue, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 10: No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes after previous game ends (BTN)

Saturday, March 14

Semifinal: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, Noon (CBS)

Semifinal: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes after previous game ends (CBS)

Sunday, March 15

Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

