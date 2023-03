2023 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket

United Center, Chicago, Illinois

All times Central in the listings below

Click here to download a printable 2023 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: #13 Ohio State vs. #12 Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: #14 Minnesota vs. #11 Nebraska, 25 minutes after Game 1

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: #9 Rutgers vs. #8 Michigan, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. #5 Iowa, 25 minutes after Game 3

Game 5: #10 Penn State vs. #7 Illinois, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #6 Maryland, 25 minutes after Game 5

Friday, March 10

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #1 Purdue, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. #4 Michigan State, 25 minutes after Game 7

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. #2 Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. #3 Indiana, 25 minutes after Game 9

Saturday, March 11

Semifinal: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, Noon

Semifinal: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes after Game 11

Sunday, March 12

Championship: Semifinal vs. semifinal, 2:30 p.m.

