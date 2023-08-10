Three student athletes and one graduate assistant have been charged with tampering with legal records and will likely lose their college eligibility.

The charges were filed by the Johnson County Attorney’s Office. If convicted, those charged would face losing their college eligibility in addition to whatever criminal punishment they would face.

Wide receivers Arland Bruce IV and Jack Johnson, cornerback Reggie Bracy and graduate assistant Owen O’Brien are accused of gambling on a combined 21 Iowa football games over the past two seasons. Betting on your own team will result in a permanent loss of eligibility.

Here’s what court records show the prosecution believes happened:

+Bruce is accused of 132 bets, 12 on Iowa, $4,300 total

+ Johnson is accused of 480 bets, two on Iowa, $2,500 total

+ Reggie Bracy is accused of 66 bets, two on Iowa, $715 total

+ O’Brien is accused of 350 bets, three on Iowa, $3,000 total

Bruce caught 44 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons at Iowa. He transferred to Oklahoma State in the offseason.

Bracy recorded 10 tackles and defended one pass in three seasons before transferring to Troy.

Johnson is still on the current roster but has not caught a pass. While these players have likely played their final down of college football, the impact on the upcoming season is minimal.

