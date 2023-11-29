December 4, 2021. Iowa vs. Michigan — for a Big Ten championship. This week presents an identical matchup with a similar projected outcome. It kind of feels like deja vu in a sense. But for the Hawkeyes, they better the hope the results aren’t anything like they were two years ago.

The Wolverines amassed 461 yards of offense and 42 points. The Hawkeyes scored just three in an all-time embarrassment at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Joe Evans is one of four starters who remember the agony of that loss — and wants nobody on this year’s squad to feel that same pain.

“Obviously we all remember how much we lost that game by,” Evans said. “42-3, we lost by 39 points so that that definitely is going to stick with us. Me being a leader and me being the captain, it’s my duty and my job to let the guys know who weren’t there what that felt like.”

“I’ve played Michigan, I think this will be my fourth time playing Michigan,” Nico Ragaini said. “Every time playing them, they have a really good team. When you play a team like that, if you’re not locked in, the outcome could end up like it was two years ago.”

“In a game like this you don’t aim for the bullseye — it’s the center of the bullseye,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s really appropriate in a game like this, because if you’re off just a little bit it’s not going to be good for you.”

For more Hawkeyes football coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.