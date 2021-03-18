8 Iowa Hawkeyes wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships

The first day of the NCAA Wrestling Tournament was a good day for for Iowa as 8 Hawkeyes advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Iowa scored bonus points in 12 of 18 wins. The Hawkeyes went 18-2 on the opening day. Iowa went 10-0 in the first round, and 8-2 in the second round. Iowa recorded six major decisions, five technical falls and one pin. The Hawkeyes’ four top-seeds (Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer) outscored their opponents by nearly 100 points, 127-30.

“Bonus points are crucial. They’re an indication of your team and philosophy and you can see the communication getting through to our guys. Our guys have horsepower and it is starting to come out.” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands.

Kaleb Young and Nelson Brands dropped decisions at 157 and 184 pounds, respectively. Both wrestlers return to the mat Friday morning in the wrestle backs.

“We have to get ready for Day 2,” said Tom Brands. “We have eight on the front and two on the backside and we have to be ready to go. There is a lot of wrestling left. Let’s score points early and often” Brands went on to say.

The NCAA Championships resume Friday with quarterfinal and consolation rounds. Session 3 begins at 10 a.m. with weight classes 125-157. Session 4 begins at 2 p.m. with weight classes 165-285.

TEAM STANDINGS