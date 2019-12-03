A.J. Epenesa first team All-Big Ten for Hawkeyes

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 and defensive back Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walk off the field together following their match-up against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

A.J. Epenesa was named to the All-Big Ten Defense team by both the coaches and the media on Tuesday.

The junior defensive end set career highs in tackles (14) and tackles-for-loss (4.5-22 yards), with nine solo tackles and two sacks against Nebraska on Friday.

Epenesa has recorded six sacks in his last five games. He leads the team with nine and ranks sixth in the Big Ten in sacks per game (0.75). His nine quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles are also team bests.

Michael Ojemudia was named to the second team by the media and third team by the coaches. Coaches named Geno Stone to the second team.

