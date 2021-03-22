A look at Luka Garza’s long list of accolades

Luka Garza’s career at Iowa ends in the Round of 32 against the Oregon Ducks. While the Hawkeyes fell short of their goal in 2021, Garza’s career at the University of Iowa will go down in history as one of the best careers in college basketball. Below are some of the accolades the Washington, D.C. native was able to achieve during his time in Iowa City.
- Luka Garza is a two-time consensus first-team All-American, Sporting News and Basketball Times National Player of the Year, and Big Ten Player of the Year. He ranked first in the NCAA in total points, third in points per game, and tenth in double doubles during the 2020-2021 season. His 613 points against AP Top 25 teams are the most of any player since the start of the 2019-2020 season.
- It was announced on March 7, 2021, that Luka Garza’s No. 55 will be retired from the University of Iowa following his senior season.
- Luka Garza became the program’s all-time leading scorer versus Penn State (Feb. 21), surpassing the late-great Roy Marble. Garza reached Marble’s 32-year old all-time benchmark 15 games faster than Marble (119 games).
- Luka Garza is the first and only student-athlete in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 900 rebounds, 150 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers.
- Luka Garza finishes seventh all-time in Big Ten Conference scoring with 2,306 career points, surpassing Michigan State’s Steve Smith.
- Luka Garza scored 20+ points an NCAA-best 22 times in the 2020-2021 season.
- Luka Garza was named as the USBWA District VI Player of the Year in 2020-2021.
- Luka Garza, as of March 22, is a finalist for the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Senior CLASS Award, and Lute Olson Award Midseason Top 30.
- Luka Garza is the only player in Big Ten history with at least 2,250 and 900 rebounds
- Luka Garza in 2020-2021 became just the third player in the last 50 years in the Big Ten to average at least 23 points per game and 8 rebounds per game in back-to-back seasons.
- Luka Garza is Iowa’s all-time scoring leader in Big Ten regular season games with 1,399 points.
- Luka Garza is the only Hawkeye in program history with two 700-point and four 400-point seasons.
- Scored 44 points at Michigan (Dec. 7, 2019) and 41 points versus Southern University (Nov. 27, 2020). He is one of two players in program history to score 40 points or more in two games in his career (John Johnson, 49 and 46).
- Scored 36 points in the first half against Southern University, believed to be the most points in a half in program history.
- Luka Garza is the sixth men’s basketball player to be named National Player of the Year by Sporting News in consecutive seasons, the first since Michael Jordan (1983-84).