Michigan State was leading Iowa by 11 with 1:38 left. At that point, the chance of winning the game is at 99.8 percent. The Hawkeyes ended being that 0.2 percent to come back and win and it was because of five made threes over the final minute of regulation, sending the game to overtime and on to the eventual 112-106 win over the Spartans.



“My number one responsibility as a coach is to not micromanage the game,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “It’s to make sure our guys are the best versions of themselves so they go make plays. They just kept making plays. Defensively and offensively. Intelligent fouls. Quickly. Good traps. Steal. Find shooters. Understand the general concept of what were trying to accomplish out there.”

“We lost two in a row. Now we have that boost and it allows us to think, ‘Okay, we can win this game, everyone’s confidence should be up’ — and it was up,” guard Tony Perkins said.

“Coming home and getting that win was huge because we knew it was a big game, especially for the end of this month with Big Ten Tournament seeding,” forward Kris Murray said. “We knew it was a game we had to have and couldn’t give up on.”

“There were so many plays with a minute left where we would get an offensive rebound, get a put back or shoot free throws,” forward Payton Sandfort said. “If they get one of those rebounds, the game is over, so we had to do everything and execute perfectly. They didn’t miss any free throws either, so we just had to keep fighting. Believe and it was an incredible effort.”

Murray led the way for the Hawkeyes with 26 points. Perkins had 24 and Sandfort had 22. It was part of a 50 percent shooting night and 47 percent from three.

“You come down with something and they have a plan, too. We’re switching. We’re icing. We’re fronting. We’re staying home on this guy,” McCaffery said. “We’re helping out that guy. At some point, you have to make a play. Move it, move it. Share it. Drive, kick it. Set a screen. Get somebody open. We did make five threes — and were open threes — but you have to make them and credit to our guys for making them.”

“At the end of the game, I asked coach what he wanted and he told me, ‘This.’ I found a way,” Perkins said. “Saw whoever was open. Get them the ball. I don’t care if it’s a bad shot. Just shoot it. That’s what the game plan was.”

“We know we have good shooters in our locker room and that’s kind of been the focus,” Murray said. “We’ve been shooting it well in practice and in drills so it’s just been a focus of ours to keep everyone’s heads right. Just let it fly if you’re open.”

We when play our game, run our motions, run our transition, we’re pretty special offensively and we’ve went away from that the last few games,” Sandfort said. “That led to shots being off, passes being off. Everybody’s rhythm was off, but we really emphasized that in practice… few days to run with it and it took an incredible effort because they played incredibly. Every open shot. Nothing but net.”

The Hawkeyes have been electric at home this season and now improve their record at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to 14-2 on the season. One game remains on the home floor: Sunday against Nebraska.