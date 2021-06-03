‘A Night with Iowa Football’ to benefit Iowa children’s hospital

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is seen over Kinnick Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A one-time virtual event presented by the Ladies Football Academy is raising money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“The pandemic forced us to postpone last year’s Ladies Football Academy so our dedicated organizing team decided that we would go online this spring and open the event to everyone,” said Mary Ferentz, co-organizer of the Ladies Football Academy. “Men and women are welcome to make a donation and log on for a fun evening. We can’t wait to get together online, talk football, and raise funds for the Child Life program at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.”

All Hawkeyes fans are invited to attend the June 10 event, which starts at 7 p.m. but is limited to the first 3,000 to sign up.

“A Night with Iowa Football” will feature a conversation with head coach Kirk Ferentz, defensive coordinator Phil Parker, a panel discussion with current players, never-seen-before highlight video footage and a performance of “We Wave” by former player Dalles Jacobus.

A silent auction, featuring exclusive Iowa football items and experiences, will go live online on June 4.

All money raised will go to endow an additional full-time child life therapist position at the hospital. Child life therapists take care of the social and developmental needs of hospitalized kids, as well as offer support and respite for their families. They provide everything from everyday play activities to distraction techniques, reducing the fear, anxiety and pain associated with hospitalization and treatment.

“It means so much that Ladies Football Academy directs all proceeds to our hospital and most recently to the Child Life program,” said Racheal Niensteadt, interim manager of the child life program. “I love sports and I love my work with hospitalized children and their families. As someone who has participated and volunteered at Ladies Football Academy for several years, I am so honored to be a part of the event!”

Each year, the children’s hospital treats over 78,000 children. That is more kids than seats at Kinnick Stadium.

Tickets are available by making a minimum $50 donation at IowaLadiesFootballAcademy.com.