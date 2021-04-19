A season to remember: Top Plays from the 2020-2021 season

The Iowa Hawkeyes huddle before the start of their game at Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. on Sunday, January 17, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

The Iowa men’s basketball team came into the 2020-2021 season with title aspirations. They were hungry for a title in the Big Ten and in the National Championship.

While the team fell short of those goals, they had plenty to be proud of during a difficult and ever-changing pandemic season. In fact, it seemed just about every game we saw a new Iowa record take place (see below).

Through the ups and downs, the Iowa Hawkeyes provided valuable entertainment to an entire state and fanbase during a once-in-a-century pandemic. The fact that the Hawkeyes didn’t have any hiccups because of COVID-19 issues on their own end is remarkable and shows just how dedicated they were to the season and the task at hand. That level of focus resulted in quite a show on the court. Below are the best plays of the year:

Rebounds. Defense. Dunks. @keegan3murray was a sparkplug for the Hawkeyes all season long, averaging 7.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, along with a block and a steal.



His freshman season highlights: pic.twitter.com/rNEq88dNJC — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) April 8, 2021

Snatching ankles. Dropping dimes. @jtoussaint_2 made the most of his minutes in 2020-2021, leading the second unit at the point guard spot.



His sophomore year highlights: pic.twitter.com/vS0JHG8XB7 — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) April 9, 2021

The closest thing to a skyscraper you'll see in Iowa City. @patrickmccaff22 took flight to give Hawkeye fans some posters and expanded his outside shooting, knocking down 30% from deep.



His 2020-2021 highlights: pic.twitter.com/Wy9NcRVLjo — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) April 11, 2021

Jack Nunge was an instrumental key in Iowa's bench being one of the best in the Big Ten.



Best of luck to him at Xavier next year. I know lots of Hawkeye fans will still be cheering him on.



His 2020-2021 season highlights: pic.twitter.com/bE5Nu3gNmk — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) April 11, 2021

High IQ. Leadership.



With the highest assist-to-turnover ratio in the country (min. 100 assists), it's no surprise to see @connor_m30 making so many winning plays.



His season highlights: pic.twitter.com/dUqV3IXRgW — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) April 12, 2021

Gritty. Sniper. @cj_fredrick battled through injuries to produce for the Hawkeyes during the 2020-2021 season. The sharpshooter hit 47% from the field and from three.



His season highlights: pic.twitter.com/E5NHt77JTX — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) April 13, 2021

Iowa's all-time leader in three's and assists. @JordanBo_3 rewrote history for the Hawkeyes during his senior season.



His 2020-2021 highlights: pic.twitter.com/V8oKQ83yss — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) April 14, 2021

During his third season with the Hawkeyes, @MuscatineCSD alum @JWieskamp21 was named a Jerry West Award finalist and also earned Second-Team All-Conference selection in the Big Ten.



His highlights: pic.twitter.com/52Yw2nio7N — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) April 17, 2021