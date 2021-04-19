A season to remember: Top Plays from the 2020-2021 season

The Iowa men’s basketball team came into the 2020-2021 season with title aspirations. They were hungry for a title in the Big Ten and in the National Championship.
While the team fell short of those goals, they had plenty to be proud of during a difficult and ever-changing pandemic season. In fact, it seemed just about every game we saw a new Iowa record take place (see below).
Through the ups and downs, the Iowa Hawkeyes provided valuable entertainment to an entire state and fanbase during a once-in-a-century pandemic. The fact that the Hawkeyes didn’t have any hiccups because of COVID-19 issues on their own end is remarkable and shows just how dedicated they were to the season and the task at hand. That level of focus resulted in quite a show on the court. Below are the best plays of the year: