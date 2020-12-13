A tale of two halves: Hawkeyes secure third straight Cy-Hawk victory

For the third year in a row the Iowa Hawkeyes won the annual Cy-Hawk matchup on the hardwood over the ISU Cyclones. Luka Garza shined again for the black and gold, scoring 25 of his 34 points in the second half, but it was the team play in the first half that set the stage for the win.

“We got to be able to move the ball and get offense from a variety of places,” said head coach Fran McCaffery after the win and that’s just what the Hawkeyes did. In the first half after Luka went to the bench in foul trouble. Luckily, Jack Nunge stepped in and went to work.

“He was awesome,” said McCaffery. “I’ve been saying that for four years. The kid is really good.”

“I knew I had to step up for our team,” said Iowa sophomore Jack Nunge. “I’ve also taken the role of coming off the bench and being an energy guy whenever we need it.”

Nunge hit double-figures in the first half but when the second half got underway, Garza was on a mission to make up for lost time.

“You feel like nothing you shoot could miss,” said Iowa senior Luka Garza after going 10-10 (5-5 from deep) in the second half. “That’s how I felt down the stretch and I felt like everything I was putting up was a good shot. When shots are going you just keep shooting because they’re going to keep going in. You’ve got to trust the work you’re putting in. I’ve never hit that many three’s (6) in my career. Over time I’ve jsut continued to work on my shot. No matter what’s happening I feel like I’ll make every shot I take.”

Though he couldn’t have done it alone. His teammates, like sophomore Joe Toussaint who tallied 7 assists in the game, were able to help get him open looks to knock down.

“He’s smart,” said McCaffery of Toussaint. “He recognized the guy’s on fire. Let’s get it to him. Get him the ball when he’s on fire like that and that’s what the great point guards do.”

At the end of the night, the whole team got to celebrate it’s third straight Cy-Hawk victory.

“It’s huge. That’s something CJ and I talked about after the game,” said Iowa junior Joe Wieskamp. “Coming in here, we’re in the same class, obviously 3-0 is pretty special and we want to keep that going forward.”

While the Hawkeyes (and the country’s) leading scoring didn’t grow up in the Hawkeye State, he has since grown to love the energy this rivalry brings.

“I definetly have embrassed it,” said Garza. “Coming from D.C. I had never been to Iowa before in my life before I visited here. I’ve just grown to understand what this rivarly means. I think Iowa is going to be part of me forever.”

It’s been a busy week for the Hawkeyes and it’s not over yet. After picking up wins against North Carolina and Iowa State, they finish the week with a game against Northern Illinois on Sunday afternoon. We’ll have full coverage here on Hawkeye Headquarters.