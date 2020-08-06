After a Challenging Offseason the Iowa Hawkeyes Football Team is Ready for Fall Camp

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team will start fall camp on September 7th. The team had a difficult offseason dealing with Covid-19, and a culture change in the program. Last season the Hawkeyes went 10-3, winning the Holiday Bowl over USC. The team lost some key pieces on offense and defense such as Tackle Tristan Wirfs, Defensive End A.J Epenesa, and Quarterback Nate Stanley.
The Big Ten announced a 10 game only conference season. The Hawkeyes will be playing tough road games such as Penn State, Minnesota, and Ohio State (Last game on Nov 21st).