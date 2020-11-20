After missing time due to injuries, these Hawkeyes are ready to make an impact

Luka Garza’s decision to return for senior season pushed Iowa over the top to become a top five team in the country, but other returning players are ready to make just as big of a splash. CJ Fredrick, Jack Nunge, and Jordan Bohannon are all coming off injuries and ready to get back on the court.

“I feel great coming off that injury,” said Fredrick. “I feel a lot quicker, a lot more explosive. I take a lot of pride on the defensive end but I think I can be an even better defender this season.”

“My knee feels great,” said Nunge. “It’s been really good ever since I’ve been back. I have to credit Brad and Coach Maxwell. During the pandemic they really helped me get back to where I wanted to be.”

“Same thing I said awhile ago,” said Bohannon. “I’m in the best shape of my life. I lost 15 pounds since last season. My mom doesn’t think I was, but I was kind of fat on the court last year. I didn’t have a lot of rehab time, but this year I had a lot of time to get back healthy.”

Each player will be asked to step up and make big plays for the Black and Gold throughout the year and each can do it in their own ways.

“This offseason just ball handling getting that a little more crisp,” said” Fredrick. “Working on being more comfortable with the ball and making plays, and just getting better at my all around game.”

“I think I can be a very versatile guy for Fran,” said Nunge. “Whether it’s subbing in for Luka when he needs a break or just playing with him and being that guy who’s a veteran who knows the system and what we need as a team.”

As for Bohannon, his teammates are looking forward to having him back on the court after playing just 10 games last season.

“It’s great to have him back,” said Fredrick. “It’s great for me especially just because we’re great friends. To have someone who can shoot the ball and has the ability to make plays off the bounce like he does, it’s just going to spread the floor more.”

With such a large pool of talent at Coach McCaffery’s disposal the trio understands their roles may change throughout the season.

“Whether it’s starting or coming off the bench I can be a veteran guy that Fran can count on to do what the team needs,” said Nunge.

“My role has been changing year in and year out,” said Bohannon. “As you saw the first ten games last year, I mean I had a game against Minnesota where I didn’t score a point and had ten assists. I see myself kind of being that same transitional role, game to game depending on what the team needs and I’m okay with that as long as we add a win in the column.”