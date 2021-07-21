Another one: Tyler Goodson named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 09: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The preseason honors keep rolling in for Iowa junior running back Tyler Goodson, as he was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List on Wednesday.

The award is given annually to college football’s best running.

Goodson was also named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection and a preseason fourth-team All-American by Athlon Sports.

He comes into this season with high expectations after being named to the 2020 All-Big Ten First-Team, finishing with 762 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games.

Shonn Greene is the only Hawkeye to win the award, doing so in 2008. He finished that season with 1,850 yards and 20 touchdowns. Albert Young was a semifinalist in 2005.

Ten semifinalists will be named in November. That will then be whittled down to three finalists before announcing the winner.

The Hawkeyes kickoff their 2021 season at home against Indiana on September 4th.